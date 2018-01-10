KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY)- Police in Kernersville are investigating a robbery that happened inside a Walmart early Monday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Kernersville police confirm officers responded to Walmart on S. Main St. in reference to a strong armed robbery. Witnesses told officers a man they didn't know robbed a customer in the self-checkout lane.

The suspect is accused of forcibly taking the person's wallet. No weapons were displayed during the incident and no injuries were reported, police report.

