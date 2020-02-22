DANVILLE, Va. — A Danville woman has been arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse in connection with the death of her 3-month-old son, Isaiah woods.

According to Rockingham County deputies, the child was taken to Danville hospital Thursday where he died from his injuries.

Deputies say they believe the infant sustained blunt force trauma to the head and torso area. They believe the infant sustained the injuries Thursday while he and his mother, Shantiequa Woods, were staying at a home on Aberdeen Road in Ruffin, NC.

Woods is currently being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under no bond. Rockingham County deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Other stories:

Missing Matthews baby found dead after mom charged in Charlotte robbery

HAPPY UPDATE: Guilford County Shelter dog who loves snow gets a forever home!

Teen arrested in overnight armed robberies in Greensboro, police searching for second suspect