Cannon Hinnant murder suspect to receive death penalty

WILSON, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy is set to face the death penalty, according to our CBS affiliates at WNCN.

Police arrested Darius Sessoms in Wilson back in 2020. He's charged in the death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.

The tragedy rocked the state.

Cannon's uncle said he was outside with his siblings, playing on his bicycle when he was run over, shot in the head, and killed by Sessoms Aug. 9, 2020.

Sessoms, who was found at a home in Goldsboro following a day-long manhunt, case is being handled as a capital murder case.

Wilson police also arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, of Wilson, was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Bonny Waddell, mother of Hinnant said she’s heartbroken in a previous interview with WNCN.

“I don’t understand. I can’t wrap my head around it,” Waddell said.

Hinnant's two young sisters witnessed the tragedy when it happened.

“He was my neighbor for years. We always spoke when we saw each other. It was, we never, never ever had arguments with each other,” Waddell said about Sessoms.

