Davidson County deputies searching for man accused of assault, leading them on chase before crashing and running into the woods

Deputies responded to Cabin Creek Rd. near Denton in relation to the incident.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a man accused of an assault.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to Cabin Creek Rd. near Denton in relation to the incident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Dustin Diehl fled the scene in a vehicle that was pursued by deputies.

The pursuit continued into Randolph County where Diehl wrecked near Gopher Woods Rd./Old Hwy 49 then fled the scene on foot into a wooded area.

Deputies say Diehl should not be approached because he was armed with a pistol at the time of the assault.