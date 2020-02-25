GREENSBORO, North Carolina — We still don't know what divers were searching for near Lake Townsend earlier on February 25, but the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says they've ended their search of a body of water off Church Street near Air Harbor Road.

Lori Poag, Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said divers were only out there for the day, and they won't return to the location. She could not say if the divers found something or not due to the integrity of the investigation.

Divers, sheriff's deputies, and a Mobile Crime Lab were all on the scene in northern Greensboro.

Poag said the dive team was assisting a law enforcement agency from another county, in another state. She said the divers were helping with "evidence retrieval," but couldn't give more details on what they were looking for. Poag said the investigation stems from something that happened a year ago in the out-of-state jurisdiction which requested assistance.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public.

Earlier that day, officials at the scene told us they were doing a training exercise. Guilford County Sheriff's Office later verified that was not the case, and the sheriff's office is assisting another agency with an investigation.

Editor's note: Many people on social media asked us if the dive team search was related to the Amber Alert case out of Tennessee. Poag said the search was not related to that case.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as new details become available.

