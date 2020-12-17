9 years later: Erica Parsons' disappearance and murder

Erica Parsons was reported missing by her adoptive brother in July 2013. For over 3 years, investigators followed dozens of leads before her adoptive dad confessed.

Parsons' disappearance made national headlines and was the subject on many television talk shows as her adoptive parents, Casey and Sandy Parsons, made several claims that were refuted by Erica's blood relatives and investigators leading the case.

Thursday marks nine years since the murder of Erica Parsons , the 13-year-old Rowan County, North Carolina, girl who was reported missing in the summer of 2013, nearly two years after she was killed. Her remains were found buried near a farm in Chesterfield, South Carolina, three years later in 2016.

Investigators questioned the Parsonses about their actions and pressed them about selling Erica to pay off medical debt. Casey Parsons denied the allegations.

Casey said she was unable to visit Erica due to complications from surgery. She also said they were having trouble with James. Casey claimed he had built-up anger over an incident at home that led him to report Erica missing.

“To me, she’s still not missing,” said her adoptive mother Casey Parsons, claiming her paternal grandmother “Nan” picked her up for an extended Christmas visit. “I liked Nan, I really did. She’s a very sweet lady, we had a mutual agreement she was going to stay there, but I mean, it was not like we couldn’t visit her.”

On July 30, 2013, James Parsons, the older adoptive brother of Erica Lynn Parsons, reported her missing. He told detectives he hadn't seen Erica alive since November of 2011, almost two years earlier, when she was 13 years old. When confronted, Sandy and Casey Parsons said Erica had gone to live with relatives in Asheville, North Carolina.

It was all that time in prison that led Sandy Parsons to tell investigators what really happened.

"You and your husband did something horrible, horrible with her," Schroeder told Casey Parsons. "I have sentenced close to 1,000 people. I can't think of a case that has troubled me more."

U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder said he gave the couple stiffer sentences than the federal guidelines recommended due to testimony that described the couple's heinous treatment of Erica.

Casey Parsons pleaded guilty in federal court to 16 charges and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Sandy Parsons chose to go to trial, where he was found guilty of 43 federal charges , leading to an eight-year sentence. Appeals by Casey and Sandy Parsons were rejected by federal courts in July of 2016.

An indictment alleged that from February 2010 to August 2013, Sandy and Casey Parsons committed tax fraud, mail fraud, theft of government funds, identity theft, and engaged in a conspiracy to defraud the government.

On July 30, 2014, exactly one year after Erica Parsons was reported missing, Sandy and Casey Parsons were arrested on federal fraud charges.

Chapter three : A confession

In August of 2016, one month after he was sentenced to eight years for fraud, Sandy Parsons knew the end was near. He met with investigators from federal prison, and detectives walked away from the conversation thinking Erica Parsons was dead.

According to a warrant filed on Sept. 27, 2016, Parsons admitted Erica was dead and described the treatment of her the disposal of her body. He told detectives her body was buried on a plot of land near his mother's home in Pageland, South Carolina on Dec. 19, 2011.

Parsons was then transported to Chesterfield County, where he led investigators down a long dirt road just off Highway 9 that led to a family-owned farm. At one point, Parsons stopped and pointed into the woods.

“And it was just as you can see, a little mound of dirt back there just off the road,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks. “You could tell it has been there for a long, long time.

Parsons was overcome with emotions, breaking down as he told detectives what happened. Several hours later, Erica's remains were found.

Carlyle Sherrill, the attorney hired to represent the Parsonses, said he felt a “sense of hypocrisy that they had represented things for so long that evidently were not true.”