Inmate on the loose after wild escape in Greensboro

Officers say the inmate escaped in Greensboro after telling officers he had to vomit.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance deputies want you to be on the lookout for an inmate after a wild escape.

They say around 9:40 a.m. on May 22, Joshua Lee steward was being transported from the Guilford County Detention Center to the Alamance County one.

Stewart was being returned on a Failure to Appear charge when deputies say he told officers that he was sick and had to throw up. They pulled over at Arlington and East McCulloch Street in Greensboro. Officers gave him a vomit bag and somehow he got out and ran off.

Deputies say Stewart jumped into a car with the keys left in the ignition and drove off. A detention officer tries to open the door and was dragged for a while.

At some point Stewart abandoned the vehicle and ran away. The officer was treated for minor injuries.

Stewart will be charged with Felony Escape, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. Officers don't believe he's armed.