Greensboro family sick of speeding, recalls several wrecks involving property damage

The Neal family recalls several property damaging wrecks along their roadway. They're worried if something isn't change, tragedy could strike.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Neal sisters keep their eyes peeled on the road in front of their family's property.

"I've sat on Mama's back porch and watched. I mean it's ridiculous," said Cherie Davis.

Davis and Mildred Ziglar are sisters. Their maiden names are Neal. They grew up along Nealtown Road, named after their family.

"My aunt lives there, her son lives there, my dad's brother's daughter lives there," Davis pointed out.

The siblings remember what it was like to grow up in the area.

"We could get in the street anytime, but now we can't get in the street like we used to. You've got to be careful even crossing the street," Davis recalled.

However, these days, the sisters say their fond memories are overshadowed by the damage passing cars have had on their property.

"They're driving, too, too fast," Davis exclaimed.

Two curves sit on either end of their old family home. The sisters say people speed around the turns and cross the yellow line trying to maintain control.

When cars come from both directions, the only place a driver has to go to avoid a crash is in one of the Neal family yards.

"There was an accident, run right into my mom's yard into this cinderblock," said Davis.

On one occasion, they say a driver ran off the road and hit a nearby fire hydrant that was knocked several hundred feet into their front steps.

"Just think if someone would have been sitting there. My mom would have been sitting out there because sometimes she would come and sit on the porch," Ziglar explained.

Tire marks remain from the most recent wreck from Monday night.

"I mess up the front yard then you have to repair it, then you worry about safety," Ziglar continued.

While things can be replaced, people can't. They worry if action isn't taken soon, something tragic could happen.

The Neal family says they have reached out to the city to see if any safety measures can be put in place.

WFMY News 2 is waiting on data from the city to see how many crashes have happened in the area within the past year.

The city does offer a few options for people who are concerned about drivers speeding through their neighborhood.

People can fill out a traffic concern form that goes to the police. They can also fill out a form requesting a radar display.