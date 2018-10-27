Editor's Note: The above video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

SEFFNER, Fla. -- A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged after video showed her beating another student in a bathroom on a Hillsborough County Public Schools campus.

A fellow student posted footage of the intense confrontation to social media.

Investigators say it was filmed just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Armwood High School in Seffner.

Other students stood and watched as the one girl punched and kicked another 14-year-old girl.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the girl who was arrested told them she was angry because the victim's cousins were following her around the school.

"Without provocation, [the suspect] began to punch, kick, and drag the victim by her hair around the bathroom floor as she attempted to get up and away numerous times," HCSO Spokesperson Cristal Nunez wrote in an email.

School administrators heard the screaming and pulled the attacker off the other girl.

Deputies say the girl who started the fight has been suspended from school, and the person who filmed the fight is also being disciplined.

The attacker has been charged with battery and false imprisonment, according to law enforcement.

"I will continue to have zero tolerance for school violence and will put a stop to students that seek attention by preying on fellow classmates," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Parents deserve to know that their children are safe, and our youth should not be afraid of going to school each day to further their education."

The school district released the following statement to 10News:

"This behavior is not tolerated on our campuses. School leaders will deal with this situation administratively to ensure the safety of our students. We want all students to take pride in our schools and know they come to school to learn."

