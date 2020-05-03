GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a man who robbed a CVS store Wednesday evening.

According to police, the robbery happened at the CVS on 3341 Randleman Road.

Police say a man entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint, leaving the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

