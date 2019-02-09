GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Officers were called to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Dispatch says officers found four victims at 5528 West Market Street suffering from gunshot wounds, just after 2 a.m.

A crime scene was quickly roped off at an apartment on the lower level of a building at the Morehead Apartment complex. Initially dispatchers say at least one victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No other information about the other three victims or their conditions has been released at this time.

This is the third shooting investigation for Greensboro Police in the past 24 hours.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 336-373-1000.

