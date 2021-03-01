x
Greensboro police investigating after person shot, hospitalized

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night.

Officers said police responded to Shaw Street in reference to a discharge of a firearm.

After arriving, police found one person shot.

Greensboro police said the person is in serious, but stable condition.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

