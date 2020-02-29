GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to a nearby hospital after a report of shots fired in Greensboro on Saturday morning.

According to Greensboro Police, officers responded to a shooting at the NC Tobacco Shop on Summit Avenue after 11 am, Saturday.

Investigators say one unidentified person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Greensboro Police have not yet released any information regarding a suspect at this time.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

OTHER STORIES

Reidsville man wanted for killing his own brother

Guilford County Schools investigating after elementary students allege former teacher kicked and pushed them in class

‘You’re the smartest person they know!' Tweet about proud grandparents applauding NC State student at Chick-fil-A goes viral

Teacher celebrates Black History Month by bringing history to life

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775