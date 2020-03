GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Speedway Saturday.

The man went into the store at 3610 West Wendover Avenue at 10:23 a.m. pulled out a knife and demanded money, police said. The thief left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen traveling east on Wendover Ave. in a red older model Nissan Frontier, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro police at 336-373-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

