HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police have released their crime statistics for 2018.

At a news conference Monday, Police Chief, Kenneth Shultz said something that might come as a shock to most. He said in the 30 years they've been collecting crime data, 2018 proved to be the second lowest year on record for violent crimes.

As far as homicides, police said there were 19 in both the years 2017 and 2018.

Police said they're glad the violent crime numbers are decreasing, but they won't be satisfied unless that number is zero.

Right now, they're working on hiring more officers to keep the streets safe.

Police said 2018 also saw a 30-percent decrease in Heroin overdoses but said meth is "just around the corner" from being a real problem in the city.