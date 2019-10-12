Police have identified the woman accused of stealing a donation jar from a High Point restaurant.

The incident happened on Saturday at Spiro's Family Restaurant in High Point, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Surveillance video posted on the restaurant's Facebook page shows the woman police believe took the jar.

For the first 20 seconds of the video, a woman is seen standing at the counter with a bag.

The restaurant's Facebook page says the woman came in asking to use the phone. After 20 seconds of the video, she pulls what looks like a clear box with a piece of paper on the back closer to her. Then, the box is hidden behind the bag and the woman walks away.

The restaurant says when the hostess walked away from the counter, that's when the donation box was stolen.

High Point Police say they've identified the woman as 40-year-old Karen L. Baird of Archdale. Police say she has active warrants for misdemeanor larceny. They said she's accused of stealing about $250, which was in the donation jar. It's not clear what the donations were for at this time.

The Spiro's Facebook page said they received several calls from the community with information about the video. The post goes on to say the restaurant passed the information on to High Point Police.

