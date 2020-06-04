HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police and U.S. Marshals made multiple arrests following multiple shootings over the same weekend in the city.

It all happened over the weekend of March 28 to March 30. The six shootings happened on Tyron Avenue, Hobson street, and East State Avenue. Authorities identified key players in the crimes. They got a warrant and searched an East State Avenue location and made several arrests over the course of a week.

Police made the following arrests and charges:

Demaurice Turner, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Allen Lloyd, 20, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, cyberstalking and intimidating or interfering with witnesses and cyberstalking.

Shamar Turner, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Franklin White, 18, was charged with felony larceny, possessing stolen goods, several drug-related charges, and more.

Arthur McFadden, 23, was charged with possessing stolen goods and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

An unnamed 17-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The investigation is still going on. If you have any additional information you can give anonymous tips to High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000

Guilford County releasing low-level offenders, reducing bonds during coronavirus pandemic

54-year-old missing man from Winston-Salem found dead, police say

Domestic violence incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Kernersville





