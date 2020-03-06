Caught on Camera | Thieves break into Idol's Gun Rack in Kernersville, get away with weapons

“As some of you may already know, our shop Kernersville, NC off of 66 was hit last night. We have already started making changes to ensure this doesn’t happen again. But, WE ARE STILL OPEN and happy to serve you guys! Crazy times we are facing, and this is just another reason why your 2nd Amendment right is so important. We will NOT let the actions of a few low-life’s slow us down! Thank you guys and God bless!” the post said.