A 26-year-old man from High Point was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 49-year-old woman in Kannapolis Tuesday.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A High Point, North Carolina, man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Kannapolis, police said.

The Kannapolis Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a reported shooting in the 900 block of Packard Avenue, near the intersection with Ford Street, a few minutes before 4 p.m. When officers got to the area, they found a woman who had been shot. The victim, identified as Yulonda Basica Hollis, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators determined that 26-year-old Demontrel Deonta Murphy was a suspect in the shooting. Officers revealed that Murphy was known to have a relationship with Hollis' daughter. High Point police officers arrested Murphy without incident and he will be transferred to the Cabarrus County Jail.

Murphy was charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME to remain anonymous.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.