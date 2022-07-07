Kernersville man arrested for murder, shooting at deputies during a pursuit

A Kernersville man is in jail and faces multiple charges stemming from murder and pursuit.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 43-year-old man is in jail for murder and shooting at Forsyth County deputies during a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says they've arrested and charged Jason Odell Billings of Kernersville. Officials say the incident started with a murder investigation Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Cartwright Drive in Kernersville. First responders found one victim and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies immediately issued a lookout for the suspect's vehicle which was a blue Ford Explorer. Within minutes deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Deputies say Billings was operating the vehicle. Officials say Billings refused to stop, prompting a chase. They say he fired shots out of the window before discarding the gun. Billings eventually stopped on Salem Parkway at Bunker Hill Road and deputies were able to arrest him without incident.

"First of all, our prayers and condolences go out to the loved one of the victim. Secondly, I want to thank the first responders, EMS and Fire, for the sacrifices they make every day, and a special thank you to the Deputies who put their very lives on the line to protect and serve our community", said Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. "My hope and my prayer is that one day we can resolve our disputes without violence. But until that day, the Office of the People will be here to keep our community safe, no matter the cost."

The discarded gun was recovered by Deputies from the roadway. Investigators determined Billings and the victim on Cartwright Drive knew one another. The Sheriff's Office concluded the shooting was not a random act and there is no danger to the community.