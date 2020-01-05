GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Lee's Curb Market on E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint by two masked suspects, Greensboro police said.

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the two men entered the store with a gun and stole money before getting away. The men were described wearing all black and black masks. The get-away car is a gold sedan, officials said.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

This investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

