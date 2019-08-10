LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting and shooting another man.

Police say Darian Alexander Shellman shot Isiah Malik Pate on the night of Sunday, October 6 at a location on Federal Street. Pate was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shellman is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, 1st degree burglary, five counts of attempted armed robbery, and discharging a weapon inside the city limits.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or Darian Shellman’s whereabouts are asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3303, or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

