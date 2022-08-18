Lexington police officer arrested on charges related to interactions with inmate

Felicia Biddix is charged with felony obstruction of justice. She resigned from her job on Wednesday. Lexington police arrested her the next day.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police said they arrested one of their now former officers on Thursday.

According to a news release, Felicia Biddix was arrested by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for felony obstruction of Justice for actions she was involved in as a Lexington police officer.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office tipped off the police department about interactions between Biddix and an inmate at the Davidson County Detention Center. They did not specify what those interactions were about.

Biddix was put on paid suspension on Tuesday as investigations continued.

On Wednesday, police said Biddix resigned. The next day, they arrested her.

She was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

“The fact that an investigation into one of our officers reveals evidence of a criminal act and a substantial breach of the Lexington Police Department Core Values is extremely disappointing. At this point, it is the responsibility of the courts to determine if that level of evidence is sufficient to prove guilt," Robby Rummage, Lexington Chief of Police, said.