Lexington couple arrested following restaurant rumble

Both parents of a child are facing multiple charges after a fight in a Lexington restaurant.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — New details and a new arrest have emerged as Lexington police continue to investigate a wild brawl at a restaurant.

It happened at the Village Grill on West Second Avenue on July 8.

Police said Brian Crowe and his girlfriend Hunter Skeen got into an argument about their crying toddler. At some point, a fight broke out. Police said Skeen hit 61-year-old Greg Cannon in the head with a chair during the melee.

When interviewed, Cannon said he only remembers EMTs waking him up. The man had multiple injuries.

Crowe was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Skeen now faces the same assault and delinquency charges. She also faces simple assault and property damage charges.