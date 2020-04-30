ELKIN, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday in relation to a Wednesday shooting on Swaim Trail in Elkin that left a man dead according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office.

Once deputies arrived on the scene Wednesday, they found Jonathan Brame, 44, dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies and Detectives with the sheriff’s office conducted interviews and gathered information throughout the night.

Through investigations, deputies determined that James Wood was the shooter and was on the scene when law enforcement first arrived.

According to Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, Wood was charged with second-degree murder and received a $250,000.00 secured bond and is now incarcerated in the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

