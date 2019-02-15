WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested for Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine on School Property Thursday in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, it was revealed that Arkeem Woods,22, had possessed and sold drugs while on school grounds at Ibraham Elementary as a YMCA Site Leader for the after-school program.

Woods is currently being held on $10,000 bond.

CHARGES

PWISD Cocaine -2 counts

Poss. of Cocaine – 2 counts

PWISD Cocaine on School Property -2 counts

