WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested for Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine on School Property Thursday in Winston-Salem.
According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, it was revealed that Arkeem Woods,22, had possessed and sold drugs while on school grounds at Ibraham Elementary as a YMCA Site Leader for the after-school program.
Woods is currently being held on $10,000 bond.
CHARGES
PWISD Cocaine -2 counts
Poss. of Cocaine – 2 counts
PWISD Cocaine on School Property -2 counts
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users