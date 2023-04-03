Man arrested after bringing 1,000 rounds of ammo, several guns to NC A&T's campus, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested a man they said brought several guns and ammunition onto North Carolina A&T State University's campus.
It happened on March 26. GPD responded to A&T to assist campus police with a heavily armed person.
Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Brandon Bentley, was violent, making threats to law enforcement, and chasing unarmed security guards on the campus.
Officers said they found two handguns, two shotguns, one rifle, a crossbow, a machete, a stun gun, hatchets, knives, choking devices, pepper spray, a blowdart gun, brass knuckles, and other weapons. They said there were also more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
The GPD Hazardous Devices team also responded due to a potential threat of an explosive device, which turned out to be fireworks.
Bentley was charged with multiple weapons offenses, including having a gun on educational property. Police said he's been released from custody.
