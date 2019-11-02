WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 25-year-old is dead after being found shot outside Absolute Ultra Bar in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning.

Police got the call around 2:30 and found Cequan Lenard Scales in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say people in the bar were walking out with a fight started and gunshots were fired.

At this time police are not releasing any more information as the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at: 336-727-2800.