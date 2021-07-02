x
39-year-old man dies in Greensboro shooting, police say

Greensboro police say Mario Andretti Dorsett was found shot on Brighton Street Saturday night.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after someone shot him in Greensboro Saturday night.

Greensboro police say officers found 39-year-old Mario Andretti Dorsett suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Brighton Street around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say Dorsett was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

 Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.