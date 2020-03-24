FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Forsyth County shot at deputies earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., FCSO deputies attempted to stop Christopher Joel Mock, 45, who was driving a burgundy Dodge truck matching the description of a vehicle associated with a person of interest in a missing person case. Mock refused to stop and attempted to drive away, FSCO officials said.

During the chase, four civilian vehicles were damaged officials said. According to officials, the chase started on Clemmons Road near Hampton Road. One person involved had to be taken to the hospital. There was no update on the person's condition.

The pursuit ended with a deputy-involved-shooting, FCSO officials said. Mock was injured in the shooting and taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was taken into surgery, officials said. Law enforcement recovered a firearm at the scene of the incident.

This the first officer-involved-shooting the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in since 2008, officials said.

Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800.

