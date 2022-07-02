Man grazed with bullet while driving with 2 juveniles in the car in Winston-Salem

Police said two men were driving near Sprague St. and Vargrave St. when someone opened gunfire at their vehicles.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bullet grazed a man's head while driving with two juveniles in a car in Winston-Salem, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said a call came in at 2:15 p.m. Saturday about shots fired on the 1900 block of Francis Street. When they got there, police said they found Alex Vicente Anorve-Lopez with a 'superficial graze' to the side of his head.

Anorve-Lopez said he was driving near Sprague Street and Vargrave Street when someone fired shots at his car. The two juveniles in the car with Anorve-Lopez were not injured. That's when he pulled over on Francis Street to call for help.

Officers said another man's car was hit by gunfire while driving in the same area as Anorve-Lopez, but he was not injured.

Police said Anorve-Lopez was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

