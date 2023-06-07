Man dies after attack on White Street in Greensboro, police say

Police said a 29-year-old man is dead after an attack Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after an attack in Greensboro Thursday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 2100 block of White Street and found Tevin Christopher Johnson, 29, on the road at 1:18 a.m.

He later died from injuries sustained in the attack.

White Street was closed between Partnership Court and Nealtown Road for investigation for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

