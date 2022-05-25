Mount Airy man killed after fight breaks out in gas station parking lot

Police said Jesus Daniel Montoya Magallanes was shot and later died from his injuries.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man died after a fight led to a shooting in a gas station parking lot Tuesday evening. Police said the man accused of pulling the trigger is behind bars.

It happened at the Circle K on Rockford Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said they were called to a report of several people fighting. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Jesus Daniel Montoya Magallanes shot.

Magallanes was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.