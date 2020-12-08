2-year-old seriously hurt after shooting in west Charlotte

Paramedics report one person was transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A two-year-old child has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Camp Greene Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital by Medic, and has life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have been speaking with all parties involved and are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

“You get tired of seeing it really and I wish it didn’t happen,” stylist Nikisha Bryant said. “My heart goes out for the kids these days.”

Bryant works at KunTajus Hair Nails & Barber Lounge—a business just feet away from where the shooting happened. She said she’s been working in the area for the past five years and has noticed some positive change.

Heavy police activity on camp Greene street in charlotte pic.twitter.com/tm9p9Av4gz — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) August 12, 2020

“I’m not going to say we don’t have crime, but it has went down a lot with them changing the neighborhood,” Bryant said.

She adds she’s noticed more police presence which makes her feel safer, but still admits, even more, can be done.

“It’s too free-range for guns and all the guns violence,” Bryant said. “Taking better steps and precautions that’s what I think should happen.”