MONCURE, N.C. — Seven family members died in a murder-suicide in Moncure on Sunday, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said.

WNCN reports deputies first responded to a "shots fired" call off Moncure Flatwood Road that evening. Investigators say the shooting happened at more than one home, and seven people, including the suspected shooter, died.

The sheriff's office said the suspected shooter and victims were all family members.

Investigators don't believe the shooting is random, but the motive isn't known. Deputies released the names of those who died but did not say who the suspected shooter was.

Jeanie Ray, 67

Helen Mason, 93

Ellis Mansfield, 73

Lisa Mansfield, 54

John Paul Sanderford, 41

Nicole Sanderford, 39

Larry Ray, 66

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy,” says Sheriff Mike Roberson. “To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable. There are no words to describe the sense of loss we feel as a community in the wake of this terrible event.”

The SBI is assisting with the investigation.

