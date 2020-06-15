Investigators said the crash happened around 4 p.m. this past Saturday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a motorcycle was hospitalized over the weekend after a hit-and-run accident, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the crash happened around 4 p.m. this past Saturday.

Troopers said highway patrol responded to the report of a crash on N.C. Highway 62 at the intersection with Branson Mill Road in Guilford County.

Highway patrol said the driver of the motorcycle was forced to make an evasive move due to a passenger car which failed to stop for a sign on Branson Mill Road.

Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and the passenger car did not stay at the scene.

Investigators describe the passenger car as a four-door burgundy car with out-of-state tags.

If you have any information, contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.

