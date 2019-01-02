WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A North Carolina oral surgeon is accused of sexually assaulting his patients while they were under anesthesia.

Wilmington Police arrested Michael Lee Hasson, 55, on Thursday and charged him with three counts of sexual battery and one count of second degree forcible sex offense.

Hasson is an oral surgeon at Wilmington Oral Surgery on Floral Parkway. Police say he sexually abused at least four of his patients since 2017 while they were under anesthesia.

The victims, all women, range between 17 and 21 years old.

Hasson is being held at the New Hanover County Jail on a $1.25 million bond.

Police say additional charges are forthcoming.