Greensboro ALE raids net over 40 arrests and 400 charges for guns, drugs and alcohol

NCDPS said ALE agents raided five homes and two ABC-licensed businesses in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 40 people have been arrested on guns, drugs, and alcohol charges in Greensboro.

Greensboro police assisted the North Carolina Alcohol Enforcement Agency (ALE) in a multi-day operation. Officers raided five homes and two ABC-licensed businesses, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS). The raids resulted in 47 arrests and 432 charges, 320 of which were felonies.

ALE special agents began investigating in 2020 after learning of illegal drug activity and gang violence at two businesses on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive - Hot Spot and M L K Discount Mart. Investigators learned several people were making, selling and distributing illegal drugs around these stores, according to the report. Both businesses could face fines, suspensions, or lose their ABC permits as a result of the investigation.

NCDPS said special agents also confiscated marijuana, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy and five guns.