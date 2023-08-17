Finding Madalina: Parents of missing Cornelius girl expected in court

Investigators have been working to piece together what happened and the parts Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter may have played in her disappearance.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The parents of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari are expected in court Thursday.

Diana Cojocari and her husband, Christopher Palmiter, were first arrested last December for failing to report Madalina's disappearance to the police.

Diana Cojocari claimed she last saw her daughter at their home on Nov. 23 but didn't report her missing until Dec. 15, during a meeting with Bailey Middle School administrators about her daughter's chronic absences. The FBI released a video showing Madalina on a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It's the last confirmed sighting of Madalina.

Unsealed search warrants revealed that surveillance photos of a man and a child in Sugar Mountain were "physically consistent" with Cojocari and her only known blood relative in the U.S. Court records showed that during a recorded phone call, Diana Cojocari discussed a big bag of money and "a theory that Chris gave the girl away for money."

"I don't know if it's an effort on both their parts to deny their involvement and they are both involved or one's telling the truth and one isn't," law enforcement consultant Roy Taylor said. "Again, it's just going to be a matter of time and looking at the financial records"

Court records released to WCNC Charlotte just last month reveal Madalina may have been in Avery County with a family member on Dec. 16, one day after she was reported missing.

Investigators are also looking into recorded phone calls between Palmiter and his brother and sister-in-law about "financial stuff." He also mentioned that Diana had a lot of cash with her and he didn't know where it came from. Both suspects claim they don't know what happened to Madalina.

A Facebook message discovered by detectives revealed that Palmiter knew the family was under investigation and that the police seized all of their electronics other than an old phone that Diana Cojocari used to call her parents. Warrants revealed phone records showing "extensive communication" with that relative on Dec. 2, 2022.

The Cornelius Police Department are still encouraging the public to continue to share Madalina’s photo and her story in an effort to help find her and bring her home.