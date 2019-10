GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of 36-year-old Antonio Wilson.

Police were called to the 800 block of Pasadena Street at approximately 11:53 Sunday night.

Wilson was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after.

No suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-373-1000.