REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police were called to a reported shooting on the 500 block of Warriner St around 12:00 am Saturday morning.

Once on the scene, officers discovered Derris Watlington of suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Watlington was transported to a local hospital, where he unfortunately died from his injuries.

During the early stages of the investigation, detectives with the Reidsville Police Department obtained a Second Degree Murder Warrant for Curtis Tyrell Watlington, 23, of Reidsville, the victims brother.

It is believed that Curtis could be in the Greensboro area, and was last seen driving a Kia Spectra, with North Carolina tags ZVN-9635.

Anyone with information regarding Curtis Watlington is asked to contact Investigator Menard at 336-347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

