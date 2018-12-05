WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A reward into the thousands is being offered in the case of two horses being shot near a Winston-Salem greenway last weekend.

Fur-Ever Friends of NC is offering a reward on top of a $5,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers. The organization was offering $1,000 as of Tuesday morning and others were donating toward the reward total. The group posted on their Facebook page on Monday:

We are taking a stand against the horrific cruelty that occurred in our community on Saturday morning. 2 innocent horses were gunned down by thugs who have no respect for the sanctity of life. The $1,000 reward will be added to the $5,000 reward already being offered by Crime Stoppers. We are hopeful that this amount of money will be enticing enough for someone to step forward and bring these miscreants to justice.

Two horses were shot in a farm pasture along the Muddy Creek Greenway Saturday. The shooting left one dead and the other in surgery according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.The horse that was killed was named Jelly, pictured below.

(Photo courtesy Wendy Weeks)

Police were initially called to the greenway in response to two to three vehicles speeding, one or two of which could be stolen.

PHOTOS| Speeding Vehicles That Could Be Linked To Horse Shooting Vehicles that could be linked to horse Shooting along the Muddy Creek, public access, greenway. (Courtesy: Winston-Salem Police Department) 01 / 04 Vehicles that could be linked to horse Shooting along the Muddy Creek, public access, greenway. (Courtesy: Winston-Salem Police Department) 01 / 04

Officers believe there could be a link between the speeding cars and the shooting of the horses.

Saturday night, Winston Salem officers found a muddy 2014 Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen on May 7.

Police say the Impala was one of the cars used in the greenway incident.

Vehicles that could be linked to horse Shooting along the Muddy Creek, public access, greenway. (Courtesy: Winston-Salem Police Department)

Information found inside the car further helped officers identify the black 1988 Ford Bronco.

The owner of the Bronco has been out of town and is believed to not know that the vehicle was stolen.

As of now, police do not know the whereabouts of the black Bronco or the yellow truck.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-800 or the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

