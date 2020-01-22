CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Ring doorbell camera captured the moments when two men rushed at a woman's front door just seconds after she closed it.

CBS affiliate WBTV says a police report claims the two male suspects rushed at the door with a handgun. The accident sparked an investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who have been working to find the men.

“If we didn’t lock the door. I mean, me and my children could have probably been dead," says the homeowner.

The incident happened close to 1:00 a.m. in early January. WBTV reports the woman had just got home with her kids. Her sister got to the home just after the homeowner. As the woman opened the door to let her sister inside is when the Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted break-in.

“Soon as my sister walked in, they was hiding over there, they ran up and tried to walk in behind us with a gun," says the homeowner.

Police say that the family did everything right in locking their doors and keeping their front porch well lit.

CMPD says this is a good example of the importance of locking your doors, keeping your head on a swivel, and being aware of your surroundings so that hopefully you don’t become a victim.

Another tip from police is to have your lawn or bushes cut low and maintained. Police say criminals will use any opportunity to hide behind objects or things if they can.

