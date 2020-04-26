GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for two men who robbed a Greensboro gas station at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened at the Family Fare BP on Lawndale Drive.

According to police, two men armed with a rifle and handgun entered the business and assaulted the employee before leaving in a black van with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee refused treatment by EMS, police said.

The suspects were described as two men wearing a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.