ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) – The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one of their deputies hit and killed a person on a highway.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said the person killed was walking across the highway Thursday night when the deputy hit them in the southbound lanes of U.S. 29 just south of the U.S. 158 overpass.

Sheriff Page said the person killed stepped out in front of the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition at this time.

A Highway Patrol trooper was also involved in a crash while on the way to help.

