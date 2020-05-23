Salisbury gunman shot by deputies during intense standoff

Deputies shot a man after he fired off guns and threatened to kill people inside a home in Salisbury. Here’s what led to the tense final moments of the standoff.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A domestic disturbance turned into a shootout with Rowan County deputies Friday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., the Rowan County Sheriff's Office got a call about a man "tearing up" a house in Salisbury, North Carolina and allegedly firing bullets inside the home. The caller said the man was angry and threatened to kill several people inside the home, officials said.

As RCSO deputies showed up at the 1400 block of Dunn’s Mountain Church Rd., the man was still firing off shots inside the house, officials said. The deputies quickly set up a perimeter around the home and tried to call the man via telephone and speak with him.

Shortly after deputies arrived, the RCSO Negotiator Team and the RCSO Special Response Team showed up and took over for the patrol deputies. As they attempted to establish contact with the gunman inside the house, Granite Quarry Police shut down one end of Dunn’s Mountain Rd. Another deputy blocked off the Stokes Ferry Rd. intersection. The RSCO said deputies were never able to establish any prolonged conversation with the offender.

The man was asked by law enforcement officials several times to put down his weapons and come out of the house, officials said. Instead, he threatened to shoot at the deputies if they did not leave, and remained in an "agitated state," according to officials.

When the man finally did exit the house, he came out firing, officials report. A member of the RSCO Special Response team shot back and hit the man, injuring him significantly. The EMS team on the scene quickly came to help him and transported the gunman to Rowan Hospital Novant. Since then, he has been taken to Carolina CMC for further treatment, and his present condition is not known.

The deputies were able to get 6 people out of the home and save four people hiding out in a shed in the backyard of the property. Neighbors from a nearby home were also evacuated during the incident, officials said.

The man reportedly had three pistols and two rifles with him inside the house, according to RCSO officials.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct and investigation since there was an Officer-Involved Shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.