WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Scammers are impersonating two Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The department says it's been getting reports of a caller pretending to be "Captain Loveland" and a "Sergeant Carter." The scammer tells the person that they've missed jury duty and must pay in gift cards in order to avoid arrest.

The Sheriff's Office does not do business this way - just hang up the phone.

The department shared pictures of the real Captain Loveland, the Animal Services Division Commander, and Sergeant Carter, the K9 Unit Coordinator - who are real law enforcement officers and will not call and extort individuals in order to "dismiss" warrants for arrest.

Here are a few tips they want you to remember if you get a call like this: