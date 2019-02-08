WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Scammers are impersonating two Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The department says it's been getting reports of a caller pretending to be "Captain Loveland" and a "Sergeant Carter." The scammer tells the person that they've missed jury duty and must pay in gift cards in order to avoid arrest.
The Sheriff's Office does not do business this way - just hang up the phone.
The department shared pictures of the real Captain Loveland, the Animal Services Division Commander, and Sergeant Carter, the K9 Unit Coordinator - who are real law enforcement officers and will not call and extort individuals in order to "dismiss" warrants for arrest.
Here are a few tips they want you to remember if you get a call like this:
- Legitimate law enforcement officers do not request cash payment or gift cards.
- Legitimate law enforcement officers do not request anything as payment in order to “dismiss” a warrant for arrest.
- There is an abundance of information about you publicly available (names, phone numbers, addresses, relative’s names). Scammers will look up this information in order to convince you to give up your money.
- Criminals can make up Officer names, badge numbers, and even caller IDs to “validate” their identity in order to convince you to give them your money.
- Only give personal information over the phone when you have made the phone call to a known business or individual.