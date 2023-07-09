CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pairs scheme to allegedly break into a Greensboro Buddhist center

Security video caught the moment when a man and a woman entered a Greensboro Buddhist Center. The head monk says he believes they were trying to steal from them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Security camera footage captures the moment when one man hurried out of Greensboro's WAT Buddhist Center.

"The bad person, he (does) not care about us," said head monk, Sam Bimb Somsack.

Somsack said the quick exit happened after they said they caught him breaking into their temple.

"He opened the door there, I don't know how he can open the door, and then he moved some cabinets," Somsack recalled.

The footage shows the man entering with a woman. Within the video, you can hear the woman telling people close to the altar that she wants to pray for her mother.

"She's in hospital, I give money, let's go pray," the woman said.

While she occupies the people, the man is seen wondering about the temple, before they say he entered the building.

Somsack said when they caught him inside, he ran away.

Somsack doesn't know the couple but believes they were trying to steal because they were desperate for money.

"We never think like that, because our people would never do like that because they are scared about the bad karma," he said.

Somsack says the couple didn't take anything. However, police say the act of breaking in and vandalism is still a crime.