The two men got into a fight before shooting at each other.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly shooting happened Saturday morning in Randolph County. The sheriff's office says it found a man dead outside a home on Zoo Parkway in Asheboro.

Deputies say Talik Little and Trashawn Johnson were arguing before shooting at each other. Law enforcement found Little dead outside the home around 2 am Saturday.

First responders airlifted Johnson to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There's no word on how he's doing yet.