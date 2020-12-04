GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are now investigating an early morning shooting as a homicide.

Police found 23-year-old Aisjon Teasley shot in the 500 block of Mystic Drive around 1 this morning. Investigators say he died at the scene.

This is the 9th homicide in Greensboro this year.

No other details about the case, including a suspect description, have been released at this time.

If you know or saw anything that happened this morning that can help police, give them a call. That number is 336-373-1000.

